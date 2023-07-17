IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

South Korean president visits landslide-hit village as country struggles with heavy rain

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol visited a landslide-hit area in the country's southeastern region to see the damage from days of rain. The downpours were the most destructive to hit South Korea this year, killing at least 40 people and forcing thousands to flee their homes.July 17, 2023

