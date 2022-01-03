South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Hong Kong online news site set to cease operations01:01
Now Playing
South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North00:34
UP NEXT
Myanmar’s military reverts to scorched-earth tactics amid nationwide crackdowns01:31
China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an00:45
'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university01:07
Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds00:59
North Korea commemorates 10 years since death of Kim Jong Il01:04
Typhoon Rai batters Philippines, leaving trail of destruction00:55
More than 20 feared dead in fire in Osaka, Japan01:13
Around 100,000 evacuated from path of Typhoon Rai in Philippines00:39
Hundreds trapped on Hong Kong skyscraper roof after fire breaks out00:58
7.3-magnitude undersea earthquake triggers panic in Indonesia00:50
Diners offered gold leaf-covered steak in Vietnam00:55
Myanmar cities quiet in 'silent strike' protest against military government00:36
Eagle POV: Watch winged hunters keep Kazakh tradition alive02:07
Chinese hypersonic weapons 'increases tension,' defense secretary says00:44
Man rescued after clinging to capsized boat for 22 hours00:51
Thai pizza chain creates buzz with new cannabis pizza00:47
Japanese fans celebrate Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani being named MVP00:52
Indian farmers celebrate government climbdown00:46
South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North00:34
South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed on Jan. 3 to use his last months in office to press for a diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea.Jan. 3, 2022
Hong Kong online news site set to cease operations01:01
Now Playing
South Korean president speaks out over hopes of peace deal with North00:34
UP NEXT
Myanmar’s military reverts to scorched-earth tactics amid nationwide crackdowns01:31
China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an00:45
'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university01:07
Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds00:59