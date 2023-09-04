IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death

    WATCH: Emotional scenes as Pope Francis leaves Mongolia

  • China angers its neighbors by redrawing its map

  • Pope Francis arrives in Mongolia on a visit to one of the smallest Catholic communities in the world

  • Workers walk out in rare labor dispute over planned department store sale in Japan

  • Arms talks between Russia and North Korea advancing, U.S. says

  • North Korea's Kim Jong Un marks Navy Day with his daughter

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo says U.S. wants a strong Chinese economy

  • Fukushima radioactive water release prompts protests around Asia

  • Video shows jet ski 'Chinese man used to travel to South Korea'

  • Watch: The moon's surface from India's lunar probe as it flies to landing zone

  • 7 students and a teacher rescued from dangling cable car

  • Schoolkids trapped in cable car above ravine in Pakistan after cable snaps

  • Release of radioactive water from Fukushima to start on Aug. 24

  • Miss Universe Indonesia contestant accuses organizers of sexual harassment

  • Biden hosts trilateral summit with Japan and South Korea

  • Video shows group thought to be North Korean athletes headed to taekwondo championships

  • Passenger jet crash onto highway kills 10 in Malaysia

  • Watch: Taliban celebrates two years since regaining power in Afghanistan

  • 4 surfers rescued after missing for days in bad weather off Aceh

South Korean teachers rally after colleague’s death

Teachers in South Korea protested in support of better protection laws after one was found deceased in an apparent suicide after suffering anxiety over complaints by a parent.Sept. 4, 2023

