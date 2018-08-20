Families torn apart by Korean War are reunited after decades

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
North and South Korean families reunited after being torn apart for decades by war
A total of 89 families from North and South Korea who were torn apart by the Korean War were reunited with their relatives in an emotional meeting in North Korea.
Families torn apart by Korean War are reunited after decades00:45
Ocean pollution creates tides of trash on beaches around the world01:58
Putin dances at Austrian foreign minister's wedding01:03
Italian firefighters met with applause at funeral for Genoa bridge collapse victims01:09
Fmr. United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 8000:32
Kofi Annan, former UN secretary-general, dies at 8000:30
Play All