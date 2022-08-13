IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Southern Baptist Convention says DOJ is investigating sexual abuse allegations

Southern Baptist Convention says DOJ is investigating sexual abuse allegations

Southern Baptist Convention leaders said they received a letter from the U.S. Department of Justice on an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the organization. In May 2022, the SBC released its own report of hundreds of pastors and church leaders tied to sexual assault claims. WSMV's Danielle Jackson reports.Aug. 13, 2022

    Southern Baptist Convention says DOJ is investigating sexual abuse allegations

