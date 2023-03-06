IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Early TODAY

Southwest plane makes emergency landing after bird strike

Southwest flight headed for Fort Lauderdale had to return to Cuba after a bird struck the plane and the passenger cabin filled with smoke.March 6, 2023

