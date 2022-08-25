IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy: At least 22 dead after Independence Day attack in Ukraine

    00:47

  • As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon

    01:37

  • ‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

    01:37

  • How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

    03:31

  • Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion

    04:29

  • Ukraine was 'reborn' by Russia's invasion, Zelenskyy says in Independence Day video

    00:56

  • On Ukraine's Independence Day, war with Russia hits milestone

    02:31

  • Zelenskyy’s independence day warning: ‘Repugnant Russian provocations are a possibility’

    01:11

  • Zelenskyy vows the Ukrainian flag will fly again above the entire nation

    00:44

  • Russia blaming Ukraine for death of close Putin ally’s daughter

    01:28

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Ukraine’s new army of volunteers, armed with shovels, rebuild bombed-out homes

    03:25

  • Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow

    02:31

  • Ukrainian Teen Says She Sleeps to Avoid Sound of Rockets in Her Hometown

    06:15

  • Vindman: “If Russia wins, the U.S. is in enormous peril”

    07:25

  • Ukraine’s military puts Russian forces on the defensive in Crimea

    01:37

  • Explosions near Ukraine nuclear plant sparks fears of catastrophe

    02:26

  • Ukrainian orchestra sharing music with the world

    01:40

NBC News

Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

01:14

Monuments dating from the Soviet-era, many commemorating the warriors who died in World War II, are rapidly being removed by governments in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Aug. 25, 2022

  • Ukrainian officials say at least 25 people killed in train station rocket attack

    03:39
  • Now Playing

    Soviet-era monuments removed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy: At least 22 dead after Independence Day attack in Ukraine

    00:47

  • As Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, Zelenskyy warns Kyiv could be attacked soon

    01:37

  • ‘Thank you for our independence’: Zelenskyy honors fallen soldiers

    01:37

  • How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

    03:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All