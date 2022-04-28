IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    03:02

  • SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast

    01:45

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

    00:20

  • Axiom crew arrives at ISS

    01:29

  • Watch: All-civilian crew arrives at International Space Station

    01:05

  • Axiom's mission to ISS sets stage for private space station

    01:24

  • Watch: SpaceX, Axiom launch first private mission to ISS

    01:27

  • First ever all-private spaceflight to the ISS set to launch

    03:06

  • The future of the international space station in question

    01:47

  • NASA runs final tests on rocket for Artemis I mission

    00:42

  • Inside U.S. Space Force as it guards against potential attacks

    03:19

  • US astronaut, Russian cosmonauts return to Earth amid Ukraine tensions

    03:20

  • Astrology 101: Understanding planets, birth charts and more

    05:07

  • Dylan Dreyer explains what the spring equinox is

    01:53

  • Back to Earth: Pete Davidson will no longer go to space in Blue Origin mission

    00:36

  • 'World's most powerful rocket' rolls to launch pad

    00:49

  • Explore the edge of space in new space travel option

    03:15

  • Pete Davidson set to go to space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    00:40

NBC News

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

00:57

Three NASA astronauts and one from the European Space Agency arrived ahead of schedule at the International Space Station on Wednesday when their Crew Dragon capsule "Freedom" docked while orbiting over the Pacific Ocean.April 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks with space station ahead of schedule

    00:57
  • UP NEXT

    NASA, SpaceX launch 4 astronauts to International Space Station

    03:02

  • SpaceX's first all-civilian crew splashes down off Florida coast

    01:45

  • U.S. announces self-imposed ban on ‘dangerous’ anti-satellite missile tests

    03:49

  • Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong sells at auction for $500,000

    00:20

  • Axiom crew arrives at ISS

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All