IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Watch: SpaceX launch NASA's IXPE space observatory from Cape Canaveral

    02:22

  • Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute

    01:11

  • NASA launches DART mission to crash into asteroid: TODAY’s headlines

    01:41

  • NASA launches DART mission in first asteroid deflection test

    01:52

  • The impact NASA is trying to make 6.5 million miles away

    01:31

  • Dead satellites and space junk plague low-Earth orbit

    01:41

  • Blue Origin crew member who flew with William Shatner dies in plane crash

    00:29

  • SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts welcomed to ISS

    01:58

  • WATCH: SpaceX Crew-3 launches for International Space Station

    01:54

  • NASA-SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after 199 days in space

    00:30

  • SpaceX Crew-2 splashes down off Florida coast

    01:32

  • China's first female spacewalker steps outside space station

    00:54

  • Broken toilet forces astronauts to wear diapers

    01:22

  • South Korea rocket launch fails to deliver dummy payload into orbit

    00:55

  • Russian film stars land back on earth after 12 days in space

    01:11

  • NASA launches asteroid probe named Lucy into the sky with diamonds

    01:13

  • NASA launches Lucy spacecraft on 12-year quest to explore asteroids

    00:25

  • China’s historic mission to new space station

    01:20

  • Perseverance rover finds evidence of ancient river on Mars

    00:25

  • WATCH: William Shatner becomes the oldest person to go to space at 90 years old

    02:34

NBC News

Watch: SpaceX launch NASA's IXPE space observatory from Cape Canaveral

02:22

NASA launched the IXPE or Imaging Polarimetry Explorer on a SpaceX Falcon9 rocket. The IXPE will study x-ray production.Dec. 9, 2021

  • Watch: SpaceX launch NASA's IXPE space observatory from Cape Canaveral

    02:22

  • Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute

    01:11

  • NASA launches DART mission to crash into asteroid: TODAY’s headlines

    01:41

  • NASA launches DART mission in first asteroid deflection test

    01:52

  • The impact NASA is trying to make 6.5 million miles away

    01:31

  • Dead satellites and space junk plague low-Earth orbit

    01:41

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All