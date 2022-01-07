IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope

    02:40

  • James Webb telescope launches into space

    01:44

  • Powerful James Webb Telescope set to launch on Christmas morning

    01:36

  • NASA to launch James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas

    05:44

  • SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station

    00:31

  • Inside the modern marvel that could reshape our understanding of the universe

    04:00

  • UFOs are focus of new push for expanded government investigation

    02:40

  • Japanese billionaire returns after 12-day journey to International Space Station

    01:01

  • Inside the million-mile journey of NASA’s new space telescope

    03:46

  • Watch: SpaceX launch NASA's IXPE space observatory from Cape Canaveral

    02:22

  • Watch: Total solar eclipse takes place over Antarctica for one minute

    01:11

  • NASA launches DART mission to crash into asteroid: TODAY’s headlines

    01:41

  • NASA launches DART mission in first asteroid deflection test

    01:52

  • The impact NASA is trying to make 6.5 million miles away

    01:31

  • Dead satellites and space junk plague low-Earth orbit

    01:41

  • Blue Origin crew member who flew with William Shatner dies in plane crash

    00:29

  • SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts welcomed to ISS

    01:58

  • WATCH: SpaceX Crew-3 launches for International Space Station

    01:54

  • NASA-SpaceX astronauts return to Earth after 199 days in space

    00:30

NBC News

Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

01:24

In their first launch of 2022, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.Jan. 7, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: SpaceX launches rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites

    01:24
  • UP NEXT

    What’s next for NASA’s newly launched James Webb space telescope

    02:40

  • James Webb telescope launches into space

    01:44

  • Powerful James Webb Telescope set to launch on Christmas morning

    01:36

  • NASA to launch James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas

    05:44

  • SpaceX delivers supplies (and Christmas dinner) to International Space Station

    00:31

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All