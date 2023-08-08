IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Spanish actor's son charged with murder in Thailand

Spanish actor's son charged with murder in Thailand

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 29, son of actor Rodolfo Sancho who starred in El Ministerio del Tempo, has been charged in connection with the death and dismemberment of a 44-year-old Colombian cosmetic surgeon in Thailand.Aug. 8, 2023

    Spanish actor's son charged with murder in Thailand

