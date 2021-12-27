IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

  • Countries brace for renewed restrictions amid Omicron surge 

    02:11

  • Putin says Russia doesn’t want war with Ukraine

    01:21

  • President Putin talks about U.S. negotiations during annual news conference

    01:20

  • Putin addresses tensions with the West, Ukraine in end-of-year press conference

    02:03

  • Centuries-old Christian ring depicting Jesus recovered off Holy Land coast

    01:06

  • China puts 13 million into coronavirus lockdown in Xi'an

    00:45

  • 'Pillar of Shame' statue removed from Hong Kong university

    01:07

  • The global struggle to contain omicron

    01:40

  • Drone captures images of ice cave caused by climate change in Switzerland

    01:10

  • Perfectly preserved dinosaur egg highlights link to modern birds

    00:59

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘can’t rule out’ further Covid measures after Christmas

    04:12

  • Watch: Over 340 Christmas Nativity scenes go on show in Peru

    00:50

  • Kitesurfer crosses Atlantic using just wind power

    01:05

  • Lawmaker claims he swam for 12 hours to safety after helicopter crash

    00:47

NBC News

Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

01:14

Crews began clearing the thick ash covering parts of the Spanish island of La Palma after the monthslong eruption of its volcano. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began in September, was declared over after 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity or significant sulfur dioxide emissions.Dec. 27, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

    01:14
  • UP NEXT

    Thousands protest as Belgian officials close theaters, cinemas to slow spread of Covid

    01:14

  • Drone video shows flooded streets in Brazil after dams burst

    01:31

  • South African president: Desmond Tutu was one of nation’s ‘finest patriots’

    01:32

  • Christmas celebrations underway around the world

    01:42

  • What Christmas looks like around the world amid pandemic

    01:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All