Spanish crews begin clearing ash after monthslong La Palma volcano eruption

Crews began clearing the thick ash covering parts of the Spanish island of La Palma after the monthslong eruption of its volcano. The eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began in September, was declared over after 10 days of no lava flows, seismic activity or significant sulfur dioxide emissions.Dec. 27, 2021
