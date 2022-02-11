Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53
UP NEXT
Russian figure skater Valieva's case sparks criticism of Russia, international organizations01:48
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer01:49
Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal01:28
Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border00:56
Russian figure skater tests positive for banned drug, delaying medal ceremony02:46
Watch: Rare waterspout makes landfall in Cuba00:45
Police arrest Covid-restriction protesters outside New Zealand's Parliament01:15
Putin stations thousands of Russian troops in Belarus as fears of Ukraine invasion rise02:33
Biden plans to evacuate Americans out of Ukraine if Russia invades03:56
‘Like a battlefield’: Drunk trucker leaves trail of destruction in German town01:41
'Queen of the BRITs' Adele wins big at British music awards01:32
Olympic team figure skating medal ceremony delayed due to legal issue, says IOC01:01
Crocodile freed after having tire stuck around neck for six years in Indonesia00:50
International Space Station removed from orbit in 203107:02
Concerns rise over metaverse safety after claims of sexual harassment 05:16
Former Pope Benedict asks for forgiveness over allegations of inaction in abuse cases01:30
Macron optimistic on Russia-Ukraine crisis after meeting with Putin01:42
Macron meets Zelenskyy, says Putin pledged ‘he won't be initiating an escalation’01:51
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53
The Spanish village of Aceredo, which was flooded in 1992 for the construction of a reservoir, has reemerged from the water during a severe drought in the area.Feb. 11, 2022
Now Playing
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53
UP NEXT
Russian figure skater Valieva's case sparks criticism of Russia, international organizations01:48
Canada trucker protests impacting U.S. manufacturing01:31
Sexist, racist police culture leads to resignation of U.K.’s top officer01:49
Antony Blinken praises Australia in recounting stepfather's Holocaust ordeal01:28
Russia's huge military drills start in Belarus, near to Ukrainian border00:56