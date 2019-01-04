Speaker Nancy Pelosi says no to border wall04:00
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a border wall is an "immorality" and "and old way of thinking" during a press conference.
New House Intel Chair: We will get blocked Trump Jr. call07:29
New Finance Chair Maxine Waters on investigating Trump09:32
Pelosi: 'We're not doing a wall'04:00
Romney op-ed stokes rumors of primary challenge in 202004:57
Lawrence to Ari: Donald Trump destroyed Ronald Reagan06:53
Nancy Pelosi bombshell: Trump can be indicted in office04:22