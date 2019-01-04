Pelosi: 'We're not doing a wall'

Congress

Speaker Nancy Pelosi says no to border wall

04:00

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that a border wall is an "immorality" and "and old way of thinking" during a press conference.Jan. 4, 2019

