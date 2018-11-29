Congress

Speaker Paul Ryan reacts to Michael Cohen pleading guilty to lying to Congress

In a forum with the Washington Post, Speaker Paul Ryan reacted to Michael Cohen's guilty plea. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to making false statements to Congress about the project to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. Ryan said, "he should be prosecuted to the extent of the law."Nov. 29, 2018

  • Cohen plea increases legal exposure of Trump's immediate family

    09:52

  • Why did Donald Trump cancel his meeting with Vladimir Putin?

    08:11

  • Trump then and now: Business deals in Russia

    01:03

  • What federal crimes have Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to?

    02:13

  • Steele dossier ties Michael Cohen to secret Kremlin connections

    08:56

  • President Trump cancels G20 meeting with Vladimir Putin

    12:06

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All