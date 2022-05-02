Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv

Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary03:01
Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel01:07
Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks02:29
First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border01:19
- Now Playing
Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv00:47
- UP NEXT
Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant01:23
House Speaker Pelosi Visits Ukraine02:04
Video appears to show civilians being evacuated from steel plant in Mariupol01:07
Ukraine’s military is confident they can win with West’s weapons. “The equipment – that’s what they’re waiting for”04:38
Full Menendez Interview: ‘We will do what it takes to see Ukraine win’07:26
U.S. is fighting a proxy war in Ukraine, Chuck Todd says02:06
Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv, civilians evacuate from steel plant02:16
Ukrainian raises money to fight war with souvenirs from downed Russian plane00:44
Speaker Pelosi leads Congressional delegation meeting Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Kyiv00:53
NBC News Exclusive: How military equipment travels from Dover Air Force Base to Ukraine02:30
Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol’s steel plant running out of time01:54
Biden weighs in on Ukraine aid package, student loan forgiveness01:45
Loved ones mourn the loss of former US Marine killed in Ukraine02:15
Ukraine citizens desperate to evacuate Mariupol steel plant02:22
Sound of explosions, smoke come from Azovstal steel mill00:30
Odesa on lockdown over fears of Russian attacks on painful anniversary03:01
Lavrov's comments about Hitler, antisemitism and Ukraine condemned by Israel01:07
Families freed from Ukraine bomb shelter; Russia resumes attacks02:29
First lady Jill Biden to meet with refugees along Slovakia-Ukraine border01:19
- Now Playing
Speaker Pelosi meets Polish president after unannounced visit to Kyiv00:47
- UP NEXT
Azovstal evacuee tells of Russian bombardment of Mariupol steel plant01:23
Play All