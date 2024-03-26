IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse
March 26, 202418:58
Special report: Biden discusses response to Baltimore bridge collapse

18:58

President Biden delivered remarks to address the collapse of a major bridge in Baltimore after it was struck by a cargo ship. The president discussed the ongoing response, search for those unaccounted for, and his intent for the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the bridge.March 26, 2024

