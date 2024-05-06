IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar
May 6, 202406:23
    Special report: Hamas accepts cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar

Hamas has tentatively accepted a Gaza cease-fire proposal from Egypt and Qatar. NBC News' Richard Engel and Andrea Mitchell report on the details of the deal and possible Israeli response.May 6, 2024

