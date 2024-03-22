IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Moscow concert hall comes under attack by gunmen; explosion reported and crowd seen fleeing

Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer
March 22, 202419:49

    Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer

Special report: Princess Kate announces she is undergoing treatment for cancer

In a statement by Kensington Palace, Kate Middleton announced that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The news comes after months of speculation about the Princess of Wales’ health and just weeks after King Charles III also announced that he was diagnosed with cancer.March 22, 2024

