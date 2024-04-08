IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality
April 8, 202401:44:40
    Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality

    01:44:40
    Watch emotional moments as skywatchers view solar eclipse

    03:15

  • Gadi Schwartz reports on eclipse totality from plane above Arkansas

    06:04

  • Total eclipse reaches last stop in the U.S. in Maine

    04:11

  • 'So memorable': New Yorkers, tourists gather in midtown Manhattan for partial eclipse viewing

    02:27

  • 'Like a cool summer night': Temperature drops as eclipse hits Cleveland

    04:13

  • Animals active as eclipse reaches totality in Little Rock, Arkansas

    04:18

  • 'Just amazing!': Solar eclipse watchers go wild as the moment of totality passes over Dallas

    03:47

  • NBC’s Morgan Chesky and family witness total eclipse in Kerrville, Texas

    04:31

  • Watch: Solar eclipse reaches totality in Mazatlán, Mexico

    04:15

  • Thousands pack Indianapolis Motor Speedway to view eclipse

    03:48

  • Natural reactions: How animals may behave during the eclipse

    02:43

  • William Shatner discusses the 'magical' moments of a total solar eclipse

    04:16

  • How the visually impaired are participating in the eclipse from Ohio

    01:43

  • Explainer: What happens during a solar eclipse?

    02:15

  • Where to see cosmic wonders all year long

    05:18

  • Solar eclipse will offer a unique window for scientific experiments

    04:17

  • Weddings, flights, cruises: How some plan to celebrate total eclipse

    02:57

  • How to protect your family and pets during the solar eclipse

    05:35

  • Former astronaut shares what makes the solar eclipse so special

    02:57

Special report: Solar eclipse path of totality

01:44:40

Watch NBC News’ full special report coverage of the solar eclipse path of totality. Reporters share their experience watching with millions of people while the eclipse was visible over parts of Mexico, 15 U.S. states and eastern Canada.April 8, 2024

