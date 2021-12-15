Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash01:42
UP NEXT
Watch: Secretary Blinken interrupted by faulty microphone that has ‘mind of its own’01:02
Hundreds trapped on Hong Kong skyscraper roof after fire breaks out00:58
WHO omicron warning: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’01:12
WATCH: Artist uses snow shovel to etch nearly 300-foot fox over frozen Finland lake00:22
Haiti gas truck blast leaves dozens dead and injured01:08
Hundreds of detailed dinosaur footprints discovered in Poland00:45
Kayaks cruise Copenhagen canals on Saint Lucia's Day00:44
7.3-magnitude undersea earthquake triggers panic in Indonesia00:50
Cargo ships collide in Baltic Sea, 2 crew members missing00:10
Israeli prime minister meets with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed02:14
India's Harnaaz Sandhu wins Miss Universe pageant00:58
'Insane emotions': Max Verstappen wins F1 championship01:10
Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Sicilian gas explosion01:27
Boris Johnson ramps up U.K. booster program ahead of omicron ‘tidal wave’02:12
Mexico's king of ranchera music Vicente Fernández dies at 8101:20
At least a dozen people injured in Lebanon explosion00:35
McDonald’s opens first zero-carbon restaurant in United Kingdom01:39
How Norilsk, Russia, became one of the most polluted places on Earth01:05
Nobel Peace laureate Maria Ressa criticizes social media platforms01:26
Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash01:42
Video from inside a Paris restaurant shows the out-of-control Tesla taxi passing at very high speed, and the shocked reaction of diners as it crashes nearby.Dec. 15, 2021
Now Playing
Speeding Tesla caught on camera before deadly Paris crash01:42
UP NEXT
Watch: Secretary Blinken interrupted by faulty microphone that has ‘mind of its own’01:02
Hundreds trapped on Hong Kong skyscraper roof after fire breaks out00:58
WHO omicron warning: ‘We underestimate this virus at our peril’01:12
WATCH: Artist uses snow shovel to etch nearly 300-foot fox over frozen Finland lake00:22
Haiti gas truck blast leaves dozens dead and injured01:08