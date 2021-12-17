Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing
00:58
Share this -
copied
A large huntsman spider on the leg of Yvette D'Ath, the health minister of Queensland, Australia, caused a stir at her news conference in the garden of Parliament House about Covid-19 in the Australian state.Dec. 17, 2021
Now Playing
Watch: Spider interrupts Australian lawmaker's Covid briefing
00:58
UP NEXT
Caught on camera: Smash and grab thieves rob California jewelry kiosk
00:39
Watch: Huge waterspout twists off the Italian coast near Rome
00:53
Driver found dead in car stuck just feet from Niagara Falls
01:53
Watch: NYPD officer rescues driver from burning car
00:42
Watch: Trooper's quick response as pickup plows into car