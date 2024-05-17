IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Severe storms kill 4 in Texas, new research could solve mystery of Egypt's pyramids, and Disney uses influencers to draw U.S. fans abroad

Watch: Squid captured by underwater camera that it mistook for food
May 17, 202400:41
Rare footage of a deep-sea hooked squid in its natural habitat was captured earlier this month by a team of scientists in the South Pacific. Bright bioluminescent lights, which are used to startle its prey, could be seen at the end of two of the squid's arms.May 17, 2024

