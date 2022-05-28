IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sri Lanka protesters attack barricades around President's residence

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances 

    04:52

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

    12:10

  • Monkeypox virus spreads around world

    02:53

  • Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches

    04:36

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy slams Hungary delaying new E.U. sanctions on Russia

    01:53

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide in Donbas

    03:46

  • Ukraine's Kharkiv comes under bombardment from Russian forces

    00:59

  • Watch: Sydney's iconic skyline shrouded in morning fog

    00:31

  • AAPI TikTok creators share their journeys balancing Asian and American identities

    06:24

  • Actor Kevin Spacey faces four counts of sexual assault in U.K.

    03:11

  • Russian forces close in on two Ukrainian cities in the east

    02:01

  • De-colonization debate heats up in Puerto Rico

    04:05

  • Other countries show how gun reform can drastically reduce mass shootings

    01:57

  • Watch: Smoke billows from cruise ship that caught fire in Grand Turk

    01:46

  • ‘War is a health issue’: WHO condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine

    01:32

  • British prosecutors charge Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault

    03:01

  • First all-Black Mt. Everest climbing team reflects on historic summit

    02:50

  • Russia targets more than 40 Ukrainian towns in campaign to capture Donbas region

    03:23

NBC News

Sri Lanka protesters attack barricades around President's residence

01:04

Police in Sri Lanka deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who tore down barricades outside the President's office and residence. The protesters want the President to resign amid the worst economic crisis in decades.May 28, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sri Lanka protesters attack barricades around President's residence

    01:04
  • UP NEXT

    Zelenskyy reiterates offer for talks with Putin after Russian advances 

    04:52

  • How climate change is contributing to the sand shortage

    05:54

  • Religious leaders discuss faith and reproductive rights

    12:10

  • Monkeypox virus spreads around world

    02:53

  • Puerto Ricans protest privatization of public beaches

    04:36

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All