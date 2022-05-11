IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Inflation hit 8.3 percent in April compared to last year, showing signs of leveling off

NBC News

Sri Lankan armed military on streets as curfew extended

00:46

Soldiers in armored personnel carriers patrolled the streets of Colombo on Wednesday, as the Sri Lankan government extended a nationwide curfew by a day, following violent clashes over the handling of an economic crisis.May 11, 2022

