IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • Nuns expelled from Nicaragua in latest effort to silence groups speaking out against government

    03:06

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

    02:52

  • ‘I feel shocked’: Prayers and disbelief at site of Shinzo Abe shooting

    01:37

  • ‘We have lost a great politician’: Japan’s prime minister confirms death of Shinzo Abe

    01:43

  • ‘This is the most Un-Japanese-like thing to happen’: U.S. Amb. to Japan Rahm Emanuel on the Assassination of Shinzo Abe

    07:26

  • Simba the goat is all ears

    00:43

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug-related charges in Russia, faces 10-year sentence

    03:39

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during campaign speech

    06:06

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

    05:42

  • Shinzo Abe: Japan's youngest prime minister since WWII served two terms

    00:52

  • Haiti turmoil worsens year since assassination of President Jovenel Moïse

    03:07

  • U.S. Marshals say cyclist murder suspect used aliases to flee to Costa Rica

    03:33

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

    02:13

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

    01:36

  • Sens. Graham and Blumenthal visit Zelenskyy, call for Russia to be labeled state sponsor of terrorism

    01:47

  • Watch: Brittney Griner led from Russian court after guilty plea

    01:05

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

    02:16

  • Watch: Boris Johnson's wife holds baby daughter Romy as he announces his resignation

    00:34

NBC News

Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

00:41

Following a press conference with police in charge of security for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a local reporter in Tokyo, Kaori Enjoji, reports that officials said they cannot deny the possibility that there were "lapses in security" protocol during the event.   July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Sri Lankan protesters swim in presidential pool after storming residence

    00:41
  • UP NEXT

    Caroline Kennedy reflects on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's legacy

    05:30

  • Nuns expelled from Nicaragua in latest effort to silence groups speaking out against government

    03:06

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe assassinated

    02:52

  • ‘I feel shocked’: Prayers and disbelief at site of Shinzo Abe shooting

    01:37

  • ‘We have lost a great politician’: Japan’s prime minister confirms death of Shinzo Abe

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All