Subscribe to Breaking News emails
You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.
Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.
Europe
St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle is where Meghan Markle will wed Prince Harry
Take a peek inside the intimate and historic royal chapel, where Meghan and Harry will exchange their wedding vows on May 19, with ITV News' royal correspondent Chris Ship.
Royal Watching
Prince Harry has grown up before our very eyes! See him age through the years01:25
Will Prince Harry shave his beard for his wedding?01:39
Meghan Markle’s dad prepares for the public spotlight at royal wedding02:55
Lifetime stars on getting into character for 'Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance'04:24
You could receive a royal wedding weekend trip to London01:03
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make joint appearance as engaged couple02:18
Play All