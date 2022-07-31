IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

A 52-year-old man is in custody after stabbing five people and killing one of them while they were tubing down the Apple River in Wisconsin. The suspect was captured soon after the incident and investigators are still trying to find a motive. KARE's Deevon Rahming reports.July 31, 2022

    Stabbing on Wisconsin river leaves 1 dead, 4 injured during tubing trip

