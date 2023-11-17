IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Colorado judge rejects bid to keep Trump off 2024 ballot

Staff at rural Alabama hospital says goodbye as labor unit closes

02:36

The staff at Monroe County Hospital in Alabama said goodbye and played a lullaby as their labor and delivery ward closed due to a physician shortage.Nov. 17, 2023

