NBC News

At least 1 dead, dozens injured in Spain after stage collapses at music festival

01:05

Spanish authorities say at least one person was killed and several more injured at an outdoor music festival in Cullera after a concert stage collapsed due to strong winds.Aug. 13, 2022

