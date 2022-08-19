IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Stars Coffee opens in Russia as rebranded Starbucks

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04

  • Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge conviction

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

  • Officials say a 'two-for-two' swap from American prisoners in Russia is possible

    04:01

  • Russia ready to discuss Brittney Griner prisoner swap, Moscow says

    06:14

  • US and Russia to talk prisoner swap after Brittney Griner verdict

    02:21

  • White House working ‘aggressively' to bring Brittney Griner home

    01:57

  • Biden calls Griner sentencing ‘unacceptable,’ White House hopeful on potential prisoner swap

    04:09

  • Brittney Griner sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drug charges

    02:47

  • Brittney Griner tells Moscow court she had no intention of breaking law

    00:42

  • U.S. sanctions Putin's alleged mistress

    02:54

  • Brittney Griner appears in court for a seventh time on drug charges

    01:07

  • First shipment of Ukrainian grain leaves port after months-long blockade

    03:26

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • US offers prisoner swap for Brittney Griner’s release from Russia

    02:38

  • Blinken says U.S. offered Russia deal for WNBA star Brittney Griner

    05:11

  • Brittney Griner testifies in Russia drug trial, maintains she did not intend to break law

    06:14

NBC News

Stars Coffee opens in Russia as rebranded Starbucks

01:08

A Russian restaurateur and rapper duo unveiled Stars Coffee in Moscow on Thursday, reopening the chain of coffee shops in Russia formerly owned by Starbucks. The pair bought the rights to Starbucks’ rental locations after the Seattle-based company left Russia in May due to the war in Ukraine.Aug. 19, 2022

  • Russia tells employees to stay home, fueling fear of nuclear attack

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Stars Coffee opens in Russia as rebranded Starbucks

    01:08
  • UP NEXT

    Jailed WNBA player Brittney Griner appeals conviction in Russian court

    03:30

  • Brittney Griner appeals Russian drug charge conviction

    03:04

  • Brittney Griner’s lawyers appeal Russian drug charge conviction

    00:30

  • Zelenskyy: ‘Crimea is Ukrainian and we will never give it up’

    01:28

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All