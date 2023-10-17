IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'Bring my baby back home': Mother of Miya Shem who was shown in Hamas hostage video

    02:02
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli military video shows what it says are strikes on named targets in Gaza and Lebanon

    00:51

  • Sister of killed Israeli festivalgoer speaks out on 'very difficult' aftermath

    05:05

  • How warfare and weaponry have evolved over the decades

    04:36

  • Israeli-American soldier leaves U.S. to fight Hamas

    03:56

  • Hamas used ‘precision with no mercy’ during festival attack in Israel, survivors say

    03:47

  • Family remembers brother, father who died defending neighborhood in Israel

    02:59

  • Biden to travel to Israel Wednesday amid war with Hamas

    00:50

  • Blinken: Biden traveling to Israel to reaffirm 'ironclad commitment'

    02:42

  • Breaking down Israel’s political and economic relationship with its neighbors

    04:11

  • Americans in Israel making difficult decision to leave as war rages on

    01:44

  • Inside the small Israel town that became a war zone when Hamas attacked

    03:25

  • Hamas says non-Israeli hostages may be released if ‘necessary conditions are available’

    01:30

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage held inside Gaza

    05:54

  • Hamas releases first video of hostage in Gaza

    02:40

  • Biden strongly considering trip to Israel

    02:21

  • 2,000 U.S. troops told to prepare for potential deployment to Middle East

    01:45

  • Israel has ‘contingencies’ to ensure a better future for Gaza, says Netanyahu adviser

    06:55

  • Hamas says it is preparing to release non-Israeli hostages

    03:10

  • FBI warns of growing threats in the U.S. amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:08

'Bring my baby back home': Mother of Miya Shem who was shown in Hamas hostage video

02:02

The mother of Miya Shem, the 21-year-old who was shown in a hostage video released by Hamas, appealed to the world to help bring her daughter home safely. Keren Shem said that what had happened was a "crime against humanity."Oct. 17, 2023

