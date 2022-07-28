IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'The worst I've seen': California police chief describes deadly crash

    01:06

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

  • How the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could impact your wallet

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart unveiled in the Capitol

    00:48
  • UP NEXT

    At least 4 dead after Alaska teen shoots 3 siblings then themselves

    00:58

  • Lawsuit accuses SeaWorld's Sesame Place Philadelphia of discrimination

    01:49

  • Colorado man fatally shot after brother opens fire on police and officers return fire

    01:31

  • Multiple female inmates sexually assaulted at Indiana jail, lawsuit alleges

    02:15

  • How private equity firms are increasing U.S. rent prices

    05:18

  • Pelosi considers visit to Taiwan, China warns they will take 'forceful measures'

    03:00

  • Families of 9/11 victims voice outrage over Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour

    03:15

  • New Jersey family sues funeral home for $50 million for putting wrong body in casket

    02:21

  • New revolution in the construction industry? Skyscrapers made of wood

    02:38

  • Federal Reserve raises interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point

    02:00

  • Rock star Aimee Mann turns to visual art to combat migraines

    02:07

  • Gun company CEOs testify before Congress following multiple mass shootings

    01:57

  • Heat wave in the Pacific Northwest brings record temperatures

    01:03

  • Hawaii couple accused of being Russian spies after stealing babies' identities

    02:21

NBC News

Statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart unveiled in the Capitol

00:48

A new statue was unveiled in the Capitol to honor pioneer aviator Amelia Earhart. The statue is one of two to represent Kansas in the Statuary Hall Collection, where each state has two statues.July 28, 2022

  • 'The worst I've seen': California police chief describes deadly crash

    01:06

  • Biden administration offers deal to free Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan from Russian prison

    05:12

  • Republican attorneys general sue Biden administration over school LGBTQ policies

    03:22

  • Manchin, Schumer reach deal on climate, tax and health care bill

    04:01

  • How the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike could impact your wallet

    05:06
  • Now Playing

    Statue honoring aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart unveiled in the Capitol

    00:48

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All