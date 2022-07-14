IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News

Statue of civil rights icon Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune unveiled at U.S. Capitol

A statue of civil rights icon Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in a ceremony in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol, replacing a statue of a Confederate general.July 14, 2022

