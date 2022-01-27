Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site
To mark the second anniversary of their deaths, a sculpture of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi was brought to the crash site on a hillside near Los Angeles. The sculptor hopes a permanent location can be found in the area.Jan. 27, 2022
