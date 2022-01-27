IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Kobe Bryant to be the cover athlete of NBA 2K21 video game

    00:27

  • Trump remembers Kobe Bryant at African American History Month reception

    00:41

  • Morning Joe discusses emotional memorial service

    04:56

  • Kobe and Gianna Bryant remembered at emotional memorial service

    03:14

  • Christina Aguilera performs soaring ‘Ave Maria’ at Kobe memorial

    02:46

  • Watch Michael Jordan’s speech at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

    04:18

  • Watch emotional moments from Kobe Bryant’s memorial service

    02:50

  • Michael Jordan tears up remembering ‘little brother’ Kobe Bryant

    01:11

  • Shaq recalls ‘the day Kobe gained my respect’

    00:48

  • Kobe’s ‘last human act was heroic,’ says Lakers’ GM

    00:32

  • Pilot involved in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash reprimanded in 2015

    00:24

  • Victims of Kobe Bryant chopper crash honored at Angel Stadium

    01:04

  • New details of Kobe Bryant’s fatal crash emerge as public memorial announced

    01:52

  • NTSB releases preliminary findings from Kobe Bryant crash investigation

    02:13

  • Spike Lee Remembers His Friend Kobe Bryant

    07:08

  • Helicopter in Kobe Bryant crash lacked instrument flight certification

    01:19

  • Somber Lakers players prepare for first game since Kobe Bryant’s death

    00:52

  • Charter company that flew Kobe Bryant halts all services

    01:26

  • Kobe Bryant’s wife changes her Instagram picture to her husband and daughter

    04:31

NBC News

Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site

00:46

To mark the second anniversary of their deaths, a sculpture of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi was brought to the crash site on a hillside near Los Angeles. The sculptor hopes a permanent location can be found in the area.Jan. 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Statue of Kobe and Gigi Bryant placed at crash site

    00:46
  • UP NEXT

    Kobe Bryant to be the cover athlete of NBA 2K21 video game

    00:27

  • Trump remembers Kobe Bryant at African American History Month reception

    00:41

  • Morning Joe discusses emotional memorial service

    04:56

  • Kobe and Gianna Bryant remembered at emotional memorial service

    03:14

  • Christina Aguilera performs soaring ‘Ave Maria’ at Kobe memorial

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All