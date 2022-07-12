IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Stephen Ayres testifies before Jan 6. committee about marching to Capitol

    Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on extremist groups

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony recounting combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

  • Former Oath Keepers leader claims extremist groups pose 'genuine danger' to Americans

  • Cheney: Trump tried to contact Jan. 6 committee witness

  • Jan. 6 panel to focus on extremist groups who stormed Capitol

  • Steve Bannon says he's now open to testify before Jan. 6th panel

  • Jan 6 documentary provides new look at Trump behind-the-scenes

  • Full Murphy: ‘The president knew he had lost the election’

  • Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone testifies to Jan. 6 committee

  • Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone expected to comply with Jan. 6 committee subpoena

  • MTP Compressed: ‘Trump world’ attacks Hutchinson’s testimony as WH struggles to tackle future of abortion rights

  • Lofgren: Cassidy Hutchinson had ‘nothing to gain’ by ‘telling the truth’ but ‘Trump world has everything to lose’

  • Jan. 6 committee member is ‘surprised’ Justice Dept. hasn’t subpoenaed Hutchinson

  • Full panel: Jan 6th committee has been ‘a profile in courage among women’

  • Full Cevallos: ‘The DOJ has super powers compared to the [January 6th] committee’

  • Full Lofgren: ‘If witnesses are being intimidated, we don’t plan to just sit by’

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone

  • Liz Cheney: Republicans cannot be both loyal to Trump and the Constitution

  • Trump aggressively tried to join rioters at Capitol, former aide says

Stephen Ayres, who took part in the Capitol riot, speaks to the January 6 committee about what made him come to the rally with former President Trump and march to the Capitol. He also recalled what finally convinced him the 2020 election had not been stolen as the former president had been suggesting.July 12, 2022

