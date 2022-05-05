Stocks plunge after Federal Reserve announces increased interest rates

- Now Playing
Stocks plunge after Federal Reserve announces increased interest rates02:13
Federal Reserve raises interest rates for second time this year01:45
Consumers show signs of cutting back on spending as inflation frustration sets in01:35
Federal Reserve poised to raise interest rates by half-point this week01:57
Cubans turn to cryptocurrency amid heavy U.S. sanctions02:46
Job growth, consumer spending remain strong amid inflation02:13
Biden considers ‘some debt reduction’ on student loans03:56
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria05:31
Skyrocketing rents rise at the fastest pace in decades02:10
Dow drops more than 980 points making it worst day since 202002:26
New Denver business license allows customers to consume cannabis on site03:30
Why is inflation so high? And other most-Googled questions05:48
US greenlights drilling on federal land to combat gas prices02:54
Biden to push ‘Building a Better America’ plan to ease inflation rates03:23
Already at 40-year high, inflation expected to hit new record02:26
'Million Dollar Listing' star says buyers who feel priced out need to 'buy less expensive houses'03:59
Egg prices skyrocket due to bird flu outbreak02:30
Larry Summers: U.S. could avoid recession with cost savings, increased immigration01:48
Full Larry Summers: Covid, stimulus, war created ‘a perfect storm’ for inflation08:11
Democrats see good economic news, voters see inflation01:38
