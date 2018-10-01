Stone ghosts in the South: America's legacy of heritage and hate

Subscribe to Breaking News emails
Stone Ghosts: A Journey through the Confederate South, from Charlottesville to Selma
From Charlottesville to Selma, NBC's Trymaine Lee and the New York Times' John Eligon travel the South to understand hate, heritage, and the legacy of the Confederacy.
Charlottesville: One Year Later
'Unite the Right' rally planned for DC on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville protests02:17
After Charlottesville: What happens to survivors of terrorism?09:08
Charlottesville: One Year Later46:06
Stone ghosts in the South: America's legacy of heritage and hate26:56
Long road ahead for Charlottesville’s new police chief04:19
'Path to Radicalization': Parents recruited by white nationalists30:44
