U.S. news

Stone Ghosts: A Journey through the Confederate South, from Charlottesville to Selma

From Charlottesville to Selma, NBC's Trymaine Lee and the New York Times' John Eligon travel the South to understand hate, heritage, and the legacy of the Confederacy.Aug.10.2018

Charlottesville: One Year Later

  • 'Unite the Right' rally planned for DC on anniversary of deadly Charlottesville protests

    02:17

  • After Charlottesville: What happens to survivors of terrorism?

    09:08

  • Charlottesville: One Year Later

    46:06

  • Stone ghosts in the South: America's legacy of heritage and hate

    26:56

  • Long road ahead for Charlottesville’s new police chief

    04:19

  • 'Path to Radicalization': Parents recruited by white nationalists

    30:44

