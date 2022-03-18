IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water

    00:35

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

  • South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

    01:19

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

  • Southern states see major downpours and hail

    01:24

  • Watch: Newsroom in Japan experiences 7.3-magnitude earthquake

    01:22

  • Severe storm hazards threaten the South

    01:00

  • Landslide buries more than 15 homes in Peru

    01:08

  • Say hello to Spring! Above average temperatures in the forecast

    01:03

  • Watch: Possible tornado forms in northern Texas

    00:58

  • WATCH: Skiers survive Utah avalanche

    01:44

  • South sees frosty start to week at Northeast warms up

    01:22

  • Bomb cyclone barreling up East Coast

    01:48

  • Powerful winter storm takes aim at millions on East Coast

    01:10

  • Justin Thomas and Mike Tirico on upcoming Players Championship

    04:22

  • Severe weather threatens the possibility of tornadoes

    01:52

  • Heavy rain possible from Gulf to Northeast this week

    01:00

  • Thousands told to evacuate in Sydney as floodwaters rise

    01:13

NBC News Channel

Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

01:11

Emergency crews are working to restore electricity to Atmore, Ala., where at least nine homes were flipped and destroyed. Bianca Peoples, whose home was damaged by the storm, says it was the “scariest experience.”March 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Storm at Alabama mobile home park destroys residences, hospitalizes two

    01:11
  • UP NEXT

    Severe low tide leaves the canals of Venice low on water

    00:35

  • At least 6 killed in massive pileup on Missouri highway

    00:26

  • South faces major outbreak of severe weather including tornadoes

    01:19

  • Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest reaches record levels

    05:04

  • St. Patrick’s Day celebrations return amid relaxed COVID protocols

    03:38

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All