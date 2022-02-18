Storm Eunice causes chaos in U.K., rips cover off O2 Arena
For the first time in history, the Meterological Office has issued a red weather warning for the London metropolitan area. Residents were advised to stay at home if possible as Storm Eunice wreaked havoc across the country, turning fatal.Feb. 18, 2022
Storm Eunice causes chaos in U.K., rips cover off O2 Arena
