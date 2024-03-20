IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors ahead of Trump's hush money trial
March 20, 202400:24
NBC News

Stormy Daniels met with Manhattan prosecutors ahead of Trump's hush money trial

00:24

Stormy Daniels met with prosecutors from the Manhattan DA’s office in preparation for her testimony at the upcoming hush money trial of former President Donald Trump.March 20, 2024

