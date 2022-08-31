Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel

- Now Playing
Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel00:45
- UP NEXT
Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed01:16
Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues00:44
Space debris discovered on Australian farm00:47
Ancient Mayan VIPs were turned into rubber balls after death, archeologist says00:51
Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
Fossilized dinosaur skeleton sells for $6.1 million00:58
Watch thousands of jellyfish swarming off the Israeli coast00:50
'30,000-year-old baby woolly mammoth' found by Yukon gold miner00:36
Watch: Strawberry Supermoon rises over Greek temple00:36
Centuries-old shipwrecks containing gold coins found off Colombia00:53
Fossil of 'megaraptor' with blade-like claws discovered in Argentina00:36
Oops: Scientist to the rescue after eaglet is kicked out of nest00:53
Giant fossilized skull of whale ancestor on display in Peru00:48
Wreck of Shackleton’s 'Endurance' found off Antarctic coast00:44
Mummified remains of eight children from pre-Inca times displayed in Peru00:55
Watch: Flooded Spanish village emerges from reservoir00:53
Clever crows trained to collect trash00:30
Meet Methuselah, thought to be world's oldest living aquarium fish00:54
Watch: World's largest fish breeding area discovered in Antarctica00:46
- Now Playing
Straight tusk from prehistoric elephant found in Israel00:45
- UP NEXT
Texas drought reveals dinosaur tracks in dried up riverbed01:16
Receding waters of China's Yangtze River reveals ancient Buddhist statues00:44
Space debris discovered on Australian farm00:47
Ancient Mayan VIPs were turned into rubber balls after death, archeologist says00:51
Twins conjoined at their heads separated after 27 hours of surgery01:05
Play All