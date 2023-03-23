Strand of Beethoven’s hair offers clues into the composer’s death

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DNA analysis of a strand of hair from Ludwig van Beethoven unlocked new details about the German composer’s life and death. Researchers at the Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven studies at San Jose State University said the late composer died from liver disease and was infected with hepatitis B. KNTV’s Raj Mathai reports.March 23, 2023

