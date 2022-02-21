Stray dog in California reunited with family after going missing 12 years ago
The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office released a video of a family being reunited with a dog in California that had been missing for 12 years. The officer was able to locate the family after scanning a microchip tracker.Feb. 21, 2022
