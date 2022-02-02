Student describes hearing gunshots that left 2 officers dead at Virginia campus
02:45
Two campus officers are dead after a shooting at a Virginia college. Virginia state police announced a suspect is in custody and he has been charged with four felonies. Bridgewater College president called the shooting “senseless and tragic.” A senior student described hearing the gunshots and said the incident will affect the school for a long time.Feb. 2, 2022
UP NEXT
Washington state files suit against covid testing centers over 'invalid, false and delayed' results
01:59
Idaho family's home renovations uncover baseball card 'wall of fame'
03:57
Body of missing Houston man found in car trunk in Dallas
01:15
Florida teen refuses $5,000 offer to shut down Twitter bot tracking Elon Musk's private jet
01:55
New York set to approve new statewide political map ahead of midterms