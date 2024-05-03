Students across the world protest over Gaza and in support of U.S. demonstrators

- Now Playing
Students across the world protest over Gaza and in support of U.S. demonstrators01:26
Drone video captures pro-Palestinian encampment at University of Washington in Seattle00:32
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators 'scream' outside Columbia University president's home00:31
Police clear library at Portland State University, arrest protesters01:01
Nearly 2,000 arrests made amid campus protest crackdowns03:08
Police clear UCLA protesters as campus crackdowns spread03:13
UCLA student and protester reacts to police action on campus03:44
Special report: President Biden addresses campus protests09:39
Police clear pro-Palestinian encampments at UCLA after two nights of clashes08:06
Medical workers and academics in Gaza thank students worldwide for their support00:56
Protesters detained as police start to clear the UCLA encampment01:01
Watch: Police attempt to dismantle a barricade at the UCLA encampment01:08
Protesters remain on UCLA campus after police order to disperse01:20
Counter-protesters threw fireworks, tear gas at encampment, UCLA student says06:58
Editor of student newspaper at UNC-Chapel Hill details ‘emotional’ year for students04:00
Officials break up University of Wisconsin-Madison encampment with 'violence,' student says02:41
Police move into protest at UT Dallas01:03
Student protester at Columbia says ‘we are not finished’01:04
