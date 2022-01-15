Students lead walkouts in Chicago, Boston to protest Covid conditions

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Students lead walkouts in Chicago, Boston to protest Covid conditions01:12
Students concerned about school conditions during the pandemic staged walk-outs in Chicago and Boston as a call to action to school officials.Jan. 15, 2022
