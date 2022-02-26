IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers

    Subway attacker fractures woman's skull with hammer, kicks her down stairs

NBC News Channel

Subway attacker fractures woman's skull with hammer, kicks her down stairs

A 57-year-old researcher for New York City's Department of Health was robbed after her attacker kicked her down a flight of stairs and bashed her in the head with a hammer repeatedly.Feb. 26, 2022

