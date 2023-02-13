IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets

    00:50

  • Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win

    01:20
    Watch top moments from Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs win; Rihanna is pregnant

    01:35
    New England Patriot’s owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets

    02:23

  • Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation

    01:21

  • NFL previews safety protocols for Super Bowl after Damar Hamlin injury

    01:59

  • Rihanna shares preparation for Super Bowl halftime show

    01:20

  • U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later

    05:07

  • Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets

    02:20

  • Lakers fans reflect on Lebron James capturing NBA's career scoring record

    01:34

  • Philadelphia Eagles player accused of rape and kidnapping

    01:20

  • Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’

    04:49

  • Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers

    00:35

  • Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record

    01:44

  • Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash

    01:43

  • Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash

    02:02

  • Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship

    01:30

  • WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix

    00:24

  • University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win

    02:00

  • Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout

    01:25

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, after her Super Bowl halftime performance a rep for Rihanna confirmed the singer is pregnant and Chris Stapleton's rendition of the national anthem appeared to bring some to tears.Feb. 13, 2023

