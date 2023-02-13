Watch top moments from Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs win; Rihanna is pregnant

Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets00:50
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win01:20
- Now Playing
Watch top moments from Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs win; Rihanna is pregnant01:35
- UP NEXT
New England Patriot’s owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets02:23
Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation01:21
NFL previews safety protocols for Super Bowl after Damar Hamlin injury01:59
Rihanna shares preparation for Super Bowl halftime show01:20
U.S. figure skaters still wait for Olympic medals one year later05:07
Kid reporter surprised with Super Bowl tickets02:20
Lakers fans reflect on Lebron James capturing NBA's career scoring record01:34
Philadelphia Eagles player accused of rape and kidnapping01:20
Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady announces his retirement ‘for good’04:49
Eagles fans celebrate NFC Championship win over 49ers00:35
Mikaela Shiffrin breaks all-time women’s Alpine skiing World Cup record01:44
Soccer player Anton Walkes killed in Florida boat crash01:43
Pro wrestler Jay Briscoe dies in car crash02:02
Biden welcomes Golden State Warriors to celebrate 2022 NBA championship01:30
WNBA star Brittney Griner appears at MLK Day march in Phoenix00:24
University of Georgia football player and staffer killed in crash days after championship win02:00
Texas high school football players hospitalized after workout01:25
Disappointed Philadelphia Eagles fans take to the streets00:50
Kansas City Chiefs fans celebrate Super Bowl win01:20
- Now Playing
Watch top moments from Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs win; Rihanna is pregnant01:35
- UP NEXT
New England Patriot’s owner surprises 16-year-old with Super Bowl tickets02:23
Florida scraps plan to question student athletes on menstruation01:21
NFL previews safety protocols for Super Bowl after Damar Hamlin injury01:59
Play All