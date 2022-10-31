IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Supporters of Brazil’s President-elect Lula celebrate victory over Bolsonaro

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    South Korea's president, first lady, mourn victims of Seoul's Halloween crowd crush

    01:02

  • At least 132 killed in India after bridge collapses into river

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy: Russia 'deliberately' fueling ‘artificial famine’ by pulling out of grain deal

    02:28

  • Dozens dead after explosions rock Somalia’s capital city

    01:20

  • Crowd surge in Seoul results in massive death toll of 149 people

    00:55

  • Mondrian artwork has been upside down for decades, curator says

    00:50

  • Putin takes aim at West over war in Ukraine, downplays nuclear fears

    04:58

  • Dozens killed in flash floods, landslides after torrential rain hits Philippines

    01:07

  • Soccer star among six stabbed in deadly attack in Milan

    00:55

  • 'Girl with a Pearl Earring' targeted by climate change activists

    01:08

  • 'The enemy is not stupid': On the front line with Ukrainian troops around Kherson

    02:00

  • U.N.: World ‘nowhere near’ hitting climate targets set in Paris agreement

    01:39

  • Powerful images as crowds in Iran travel to grave of Mahsa Amini

    02:18

  • Russian TV star Ksenia Sobchak flees country as investigators raid her home

    01:19

  • Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

    01:10

  • Video shows New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visiting Antarctica

    01:13

  • Qatar suspends evacuation flights for U.S.-bound Afghan refugees

    03:09

  • U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces off with opposition lawmakers for first time

    01:56

NBC News

Supporters of Brazil’s President-elect Lula celebrate victory over Bolsonaro

00:56

Supporters of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took to the streets on Sunday to celebrate their candidate’s victory over President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro, who for years has made baseless claims that Brazil's voting system is prone to fraud, remained silent initially about the result.Oct. 31, 2022

  • Video shows moment of deadly bridge collapse in western India

    01:19
  • Now Playing

    Supporters of Brazil’s President-elect Lula celebrate victory over Bolsonaro

    00:56
  • UP NEXT

    South Korea's president, first lady, mourn victims of Seoul's Halloween crowd crush

    01:02

  • At least 132 killed in India after bridge collapses into river

    00:58

  • Zelenskyy: Russia 'deliberately' fueling ‘artificial famine’ by pulling out of grain deal

    02:28

  • Dozens dead after explosions rock Somalia’s capital city

    01:20

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All